‘Superman’ Keeps Soaring at No.1 on Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Superman” maintains its position at No. 1, with its highly anticipated release slated for July 11. Following closely at No. 2 is “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which opened on July 2. In the week following its debut, the third and final season of Netflix’s “Squid Game” maintains its position at No. 3. Nearly a month since its theatrical release, the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” takes the No. 4 spot as its home release is expected soon. Warner Bros. “F1: The Movie” maintains its ranking at No. 5 this week.

Anticipation is building for Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which lands on the chart at No. 6 well before its July 25 release. Disney’s live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” claims the No. 7 position. “Sinners” keeps its spot at No. 8, now streaming on HBO Max, while “A Minecraft Movie” makes a return to the chart at No. 9 following its physical and HBO Max streaming release. Closing out the list at No. 10 is the recently released “M3GAN 2.0,” which debuted in theaters on June 27.

