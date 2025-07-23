‘Superman’ Holds Off ‘Fantastic Four’ as No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Following another week in theaters, “Superman” holds strong at No. 1. With its premiere this Friday, anticipation for Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” pushes it up one spot to No. 2, nudging “Jurassic World Rebirth” down to No. 3. “Stranger Things,” which released its highly anticipated Season 5 trailer this week, jumps two spots to No. 4, while “Sinners” slips one position to land at No. 5.

Excitement for the Aug. 6 return of Netflix’s “Wednesday” launches the series onto the chart at No. 6. “Squid Game,” which debuted its final season a month ago, drops two spots to No. 7. Post-finale buzz continues to carry “Love Island USA,” which holds its position at No. 8 this week. Closing out the chart are two re-entries. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” returns to the list at No. 9 as its premium home release date approaches next month, while interest from last week’s All-Star Game brings “Major League Baseball” back at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (July 12-18)