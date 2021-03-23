Kaia Gerber has joined the cast of “American Horror Story” Season 10, creator Ryan Murphy revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

As always, Murphy’s announcement was scant on details, simply stating that Gerber would be “joining the American Horror Story family” for the upcoming season, “AHS: Double Feature.”

The role will be the first major acting job for Gerber, whose successful modeling career has included walking in shows for brands like Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Prada and Chanel. Gerber is the daughter of supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford and nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber.

Gerber joins a cast that includes franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin, as well as returning stars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy stated in a post last week that the upcoming season would be the first to explore two separate stories with a video describing them as “One by the sea [and] One by the sand.”

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with an upcoming episodic anthology spinoff, “American Horror Stories,” ordered to series at FX on Hulu.