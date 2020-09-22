Go Pro Today

In the first trailer for “Supernova,” Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth play a married couple of 20 years who are taking what might be their last vacation together before Tucci’s mind slowly begins to drift away due to young-onset dementia.

That story sets the basis for the romance and drama in “Supernova,” which is written and directed by Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland”) and comes from the producers of “45 Years” and “I Am Not a Witch.”

“I want to be remembered for who I was, and not for who I’m about to become,” Tucci’s character says in the trailer. “I want to see this through with you to the end,” Firth’s character adds.

“Supernova” shows how on this vacation as they put jobs and plans on hold and try to preserve the time they have left, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of an irreparable illness.

“Supernova” is produced by Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films and Tristan Goligher of the Bureau, and it is executive produced by Mary Burke, Vincent Gadelle and Eva Yates. The film’s financiers are BBC Films and the BFI, while The Bureau Sales is handling international sales.

“Supernova” does not yet have an American release date, but its making its world premiere at the ongoing San Sebastián Film Festival on September 24 and will also play at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11. It will then open in U.K. cinemas on November 27.

Watch the emotional first trailer for “Supernova” above.

