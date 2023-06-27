It’s still an open question to whether Warner Bros. will be at San Diego Comic-Con in July. But even if the company skips the event, it’ll be there in spirit via the premiere date for a new docuseries about the history of DC Comics.

“Superpowered: The DC Story,” a three-part docuseries about the storied comic book company and the movies and TV shows it inspired, will premiere on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming app on July 20. For those keeping score, that happens to be the very first day of Comic-Con 2023.

And to get into the mood, you can watch the trailer above right now.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, the series is codirected by Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena. Per the official description, it “takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.”

The first episode, called “The Hero’s Journey,” will cover the creation of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, as well as their creators and several comic book concepts they invented during this time, continuing to the struggles the comic book industry faced after the end of World War II.

The second episode, “Coming of Age,” covers the evolution of DC into a bastion of adult comics fans, as well as history-making stories like “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and the creation of the Vertigo imprint.

The final episode, “A Better Tomorrow,” details efforts for greater inclusiveness within the comics industry as expressed by DC Comics creators.

The series features interviews with or archival footage of Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan, Mark Waid and many others.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co, “Superpowered” is executive produced by Iwerks, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Jim Lee and Doug Prinzivalli. Mark Catalena, Rachael Jerahian, Jonathan Gabay and Adam Schlagman serve as co-executive producers.

In addition to the trailer, see the official poster below: