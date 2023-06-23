Lionsgate, which has a new “Hunger Games” movie on the horizon, is going to sit out Comic-Con 2023 on the film side. But the studio will have a presence on the television side at the annual geek convention in San Diego, bucking the trend this week of studios pulling out, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

On the TV side, Lionsgate will have three shows at Comic-Con, with panels for the top-rated CBS comedy “Ghosts” on July 20, the ’70s-Set “John Wick” prequel event series “The Continental” for Peacock and Amazon Prime on July 21 and a “Heels” panel for Starz on July 22.

Netflix, Sony Pictures and as TheWrap first reported, Marvel Studios and Universal are sitting out next month’s Comic-Con, according to insiders.

Paramount will be making the trek down to San Diego and returning to Comic-Con to promote the upcoming animated film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” which has been generating positive buzz and strong word of mouth since it screened at Annecy in France. In 2022, Paramount promoted “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the convention and was one of the standouts at con.

The writer’s strike, along with a potential strike by SAG-AFTRA, is making it tough for studios and TV networks to show up to the annual convention without product and performers to promote their projects. If SAG-AFTRA is unable to reach a deal on a new labor contract and orders a strike, actors would not be able to do any promotional work for their films and TV shows as part of the labor stoppage.

SAG-AFTRA could order a strike anytime after their current contract with Hollywood studios expires on June 30 if a deal is not reached. San Diego Comic-Con is set to take place on the weekend of July 21.