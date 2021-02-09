‘Superstore’ Sets 1-Hour Series Finale at NBC

Cloud 9 will close for good next month with a one-hour “Superstore” series finale, NBC said Tuesday.

As previously announced, the workplace comedy’s currently airing sixth season will be its last. NBC has now revealed that the series finale will be a double-sized episode airing Thursday, March 25.

NBC’s decision to end the show came less than a season after series star America Ferrera’s final episode aired in early November. The actress announced plans to exit at the end of Season 5, but stayed on for the two-part Season 6 premiere after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the previous season short.

Also Read: 'Superstore' Spinoff 'Bo & Cheyenne' in Development at NBC

A spinoff titled “Bo & Cheyenne,” centered on the characters played by Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura, is currently in development at the network. Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu are the writers on the project, which sees the couple attempting to “balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.”

“Superstore,” from creator Justin Spitzer, premiered on NBC in 2015. The series has been a reliable performer for the network, though the Season 6 premiere drew a slightly smaller audience than last year, with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The series is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District. Executive producers include Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green, as well as David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer.