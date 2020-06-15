Supreme Court Rules Gay, Lesbian and Transgender Workers Have Federal Job Protection
In a surprise 5-4 ruling, the court finds that existing federal law extends non-discrimination rules to LGBT workers
Lindsey Ellefson | June 15, 2020 @ 7:28 AM
Last Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 7:47 AM
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled Monday that an existing federal law protects gay, lesbian and transgender employees from workplace discrimination based on their sexual orientation.
In a surprise ruling for the right-leaning court, which became more conservative with the addition of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in granting broad federal job protection for LGBT employees in the case, called Bostock v. Clayton County.
The Monday decision considered Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which makes it illegal for employers to discriminate because of a person’s sex, among other factors. The court ruled that the law also covers sexual orientation.
The Justice Department under President Donald Trump discouraged the Court from its ultimate conclusion, filing an amicus brief last fall that argued sex and sexual orientation are too dissimilar. It said, “The ordinary meaning of ‘sex’ is biologically male or female; it does not include sexual orientation.”
It went on, “An employer thus discriminates ‘because of … sex’ under Title VII if it treats members of one sex worse than similarly situated members of the other sex. Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, standing alone, does not satisfy that standard.”
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
