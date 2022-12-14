The epic conclusion to Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries is officially set to premiere in January.

“Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” will air as a two-night event on Jan. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, focusing on the fallout of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials. The series features over 60 voices and testimonials.

“While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world,” the cable channel said in a statement.

The first night will follow the court testimonial of Azriel Clary’s journey as its revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. Clary shares horrifying details of her abuse on the witness stand. Her family also details the intimidation tactics launched by R. Kelly supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight on racketeering charges Kelly faces.

It will also provide an inside look at the aftermath of the infamous gun threat at the premiere screening of the documentary.

Meanwhile, the second night will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who emerge and take the stand as new survivors. The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly.

“Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” is executive produced by Joel Karsberg of Kreativ Inc., a creative working pod with Bunim Murray Productions, Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels and Maria Pepin, and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime.

Watch the full trailer in the video above. (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised)