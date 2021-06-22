‘Survivor’ Alum Ciera Eastin Says She Developed Facial Paralysis From Season 27 Tick Bite

Ciera Eastin, the “Survivor” contestant best known for voting her own mother off the show’s Season 27, a.k.a. “Blood vs. Water,” revealed she developed facial paralysis when that season was over as a result of the Lyme disease she contracted from a tick bite while competing on the CBS show.

“I don’t know about blowing people’s minds… but in ‘Blood vs Water ‘I had so many big bites I ended up getting Bell’s Palsy when I returned home,” Eastin, who participated in “Survivor” seasons “Blood vs. Water” in 2013, “Cambodia” in 2015 (Season 31) and “Game Changers” in 2017 (Season 34), said in an interview published by Entertainment Weekly Monday, which was conducted via written questionnaire. (The question here was: What’s something that will blow fans minds that happened out there in one of your seasons but never made it to TV?)

“Turns out I got Lyme Disease from that tick bite!!” Eastin wrote.

Bell’s palsy is a typically unexplained sudden weakness in the muscles on one half of the face, which can be a reaction to a viral infection. The condition typically resolves on its own within six months.

Developing temporary facial paralysis following her first round on “Survivor” obviously didn’t deter Eastin from returning for two more competitions, and Eastin told EW she’s down to play again — “ALWAYS.”

“I would ALWAYS play again,” Eastin said in here questionnaire answer to EW’s query, “Finally, would you play again if asked?”

She added: “I love challenging myself, I love and miss all the crew that work for the show, I have a serious need to win this game haha. And I feel like the stage of life I am in right now, I could make it happen!! So hopefully you’ll all see me again!!”

Representatives for CBS and “Survivor” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Tuesday on Eastin’s remarks about developing Bell’s palsy following the “Blood vs. Water” season of “Survivor.”