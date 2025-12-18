‘Survivor’ Season 49 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $1 Million Prize?

“Survivor” Season 49 finally has a winner, with Savannah Louie outwitting, outplaying and outlasting her competition.

Louie beat fellow finalists Sophi Balerdi, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Kristina Mills and Rizo Velovic after an eventful three-hour finale.

However, the finale episode itself also featured a twist, when President Donald Trump pre-empted the East Coast airing for an address.

After an adrenaline-filled round of competition, Balerdi, Louie and Ahrens-Nichols were the last players standing for the $1 million prize, marking the first time three women stood side by side on the final tribal council since Season 29. Louie won it all with five votes, while Balerdi earned two and Ahrens-Nichols earned one.

Next up for the long-running CBS competition series, 24 former castaways will return for the landmark 50th season this February, including two players from Season 49: Louie and runner-up and finalist Rizo Velovic. Viewers got their first look at the momentous season during tonight’s finale aftershow.

Watch the Season 50 teaser below:

To celebrate Season 50, the network will soon be hosting a nationwide scavenger hunt for 50 hidden immunity idols scattered across all 50 states. The game will begin on Jan. 30 ahead of the show’s Feb. 25 premiere date.

“’Survivor’ has always been about testing yourself – solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you’re made of,” host and EP Jeff Probst said in a statement. “For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the ‘Survivor’ 50 Challenge, we’re letting fans try it for themselves! This goes way beyond finding idols, it’s a chance to step into the game like never before. America has watched players outwit, outplay and outlast for decades – now it’s your turn. The hunt is on. Time to dig deep!”

“Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, on CBS and Paramount+.