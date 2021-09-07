Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ at Fox

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel have been cast as the leads of Fox’s upcoming country music drama “Monarch,” the broadcast network said Tuesday.

Premiering at midseason, “Monarch” is described as “an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music,” the fictional Romans.

Per Fox, “The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”

Melissa London Hilfers (“Instinct”) serves as creator, writer and executive producer on “Monarch.” Michael Rauch (“Royal Pains”) is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers.

“Monarch” is produced by Fox Entertainment.

The series will debut with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

More to come…