Suspect in Murder of ‘American Idol’ Supervisor Robin Kaye and Her Husband Arrested

One day after “American Idol” supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their home, a suspect in their murder has been arrested, LAPD said Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Raymond Boodarian, a 22-year-old Encino resident who had no prior connection to the victims. Police alleged that on Thursday, July 10, Boodarian was burglarizing the house when Kaye and Deluca came home and surprised him. During an ensuing struggle, he shot and killed the couple. Police say they identified Boodarian through a combination of forensic evidence and security camera footage.

The award-winning executive and Deluca, a songwriter and musician, were found shot in the head midafternoon Monday, after several days of not being seen or heard from by friends and family. Complicating matters, police admitted Tuesday that LAPD received 2 calls pertaining to a possible burglary at the couple’s address on the night they were murdered, which included the detail that someone was seen hopping from a fence.

LAPD said officers responded to the calls on that day, but were unable to get into the house. It wasn’t explained how the burglar was able to access the property but police were not. Officers on the scene reported no signs of burglary, as did a helicopter. Officers returned to the scene Monday after family members requested a wellness check, this time somehow able to access the property, and the couple’s bodies were discovered.

Police say Boodarian does not appear connected to any burglary rings.