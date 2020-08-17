Go Pro Today

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Tells Staff Ahead of Conventions ‘America and the World Will Be Watching’ (Exclusive)

In an internal memo exclusively obtained by TheWrap, the Fox News Media CEO praised her team and reminded them of the gravity of the week

| August 17, 2020 @ 9:52 AM Last Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 9:57 AM
Fox News microphone

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In an internal memo to Fox News staffers exclusively obtained by TheWrap, CEO Suzanne Scott laid out the network’s plan for the Republican and Democratic conventions, telling employees, “America and the world will be watching.”

“Today, we kick off the final stretch of our ‘Democracy 2020’ election season programming with the next two weeks of our first rate convention coverage. I could not be more proud of our entire team or more excited to see all of your efforts come together. I have no doubt that watching all of our extraordinary talent anchor conventions, debates and election night will be nothing short of exhilarating.  America and the world will be watching,” she wrote, adding that all Fox News linear, digital and OTT platforms are seeing “historic performance records.”

Scott also addressed human resources concerns as the majority of Fox News Media employees are still working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Also Read: Fox News' Chris Wallace Counters GOP Messaging on Kamala Harris: 'She's Not Far to the Left'

“Given the majority of the workforce is still working remotely, we have added a new approach to our extensive annual Harassment & Discrimination Prevention compliance training that I think all of you will find informative and insightful. A reminder that this training is mandatory for all employees,” she said.

Fox News began mandatory sensitivity training after Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment accusation-related ouster in 2017 and has updated the training process to reflect the realities of working from home.
Fox News will be covering the Democratic National Convention live for one hour each evening, beginning Monday, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, when the keynote speeches are scheduled. The coverage will preempt Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle,” which will air after the live Fox News coverage wraps up.

Fox’s coverage, dubbed “Democracy 2020,” will be led by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox News personalities Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Brit Hume will also be on hand to provide commentary and analysis. Correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will be reporting in from the presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s headquarters, which will be set up in Delaware all week.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity” will air in their normal timeslots, at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively, though viewers can, of course, expect the convention to be a topic on those shows.

1 of 80

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

