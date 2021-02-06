Suzanne Somers had a Facebook Live stream interrupted by an intruder on her property on Friday.

Video of the incident, clipped by TMZ (the full stream is still up to watch on Somers’ Facebook page), shows Somers attempting to close out a video promoting makeup sold on her website when a man appears on her Palm Springs property.

Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, try to establish who the man is and where he came from as the camera continues to roll. The man, who made it up their private driveway, at one point says he is “terrified” and was being followed by ghosts.

The former “Three’s Company” star asks the man to leave, declining his offer of a gift and telling Hamel to show him off the property. Although she remained calm talking with the trespasser, Somers turns to the camera with a wide-eyed, “wth?” look. “You seem like a nice person,” she says before asking him to leave once again.

Before ending the stream, Somers said she was going to call the police, though the Palm Springs Police Department told TMZ the incident was not reported.

Somers later gave an update on the situation on Facebook. “All clear and safe! Thanks for your concern. Have a great weekend,” she wrote.