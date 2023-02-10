“Swarm” has a release date. The Prime Video dramedy co-created by Donald Glover will premiere March 17, the streamer announced Friday. And along with the release date comes the show’s first teaser, which you can watch now above.

Co-created by Donald Glover and Janie Nabors, the series premiere of “Swarm” comes one week after the Opening Night TV Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

Set between 2016 and 2018, the story follows a Beyonce-like pop star’s super fan who experiences a life changing event and heads out on a cross-country journey.

The teaser starts off with Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, in an apparent possessed state, rocking back and forth as we hear a loud bee-buzzing sound in the background. Then a creepy voice asks ‘Who’s your favorite artist?”

Cue various disjointed scenes of Dre in her room, in what appears to be a hospital lobby, and elsewhere, along with what looks like someone trying to crawl away from an axe murderer – and footage of the very, very Beyoncé-inspired popstar Drew is obssessed with. And yes we’re assuming that bee sound is intended to make viewers think of the Beyhive.

It’s short, and sweet and ends with a woman mopping up blood along with the show’s title on a white tiled floor. Intriguing and creepy and frankly it has us questioning Prime Video’s description of “Swarm” as a comedy-drama.

Nabers will serve as showrunner for the series, and Donald Glover directed the pilot. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer are all executive producers. Fishback also serves as a producer.

“Swarm” comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.