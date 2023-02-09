‘Tulsa King’ Showrunner Terence Winter Steps Down, Search for New Showrunner Under Way

“Tulsa King” co-creator Terence Winter has stepped down as showrunner of the hit Paramount+ crime drama, TheWrap has confirmed. But he’ll remain credited as an executive producer on the show, starring Sylvester Stallone, and the search for a new showrunner is in progress.

Winter’s departure was due to a combination of unspecified creative differences and desire to focus on other projects, including an in-development streaming series with Martin Scorsese.

Co-created by Winter and “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan, “Tulsa King” follows mafia underboss Dwight Mancini (Stallone), who did 25 years in prison and loyally kept his mouth shut about his mob family. Fresh out of prison, he’s sent to Oklahoma to establish new businesses for the family, but ends up forming his own crew instead.

Alongside Stallone, it also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany and Annabella Sciorra. The series premiered on Paramount+ in November to great reviews and fantastic viewership and was renewed for Season after only 3 episodes.

Alongside Sheridan and Winter, it’s also executive produced by Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood, and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

“Tulsa King” was filmed in New York City and various locations over the Sooner State. The premiere date for Season 2 hasn’t been announced.

Deadline first reported the news.