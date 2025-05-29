‘S.W.A.T.’ Star David Lim Admits It Was Tough to Hear About Shemar Moore Spinoff: ‘We Were Brushed Aside’ | Video



“S.W.A.T.” star David Lim, who played Victor Tan for eight seasons on the just-wrapped CBS series, said it stung to hear about Sony’s surprise new spinoff, “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” based around Shemar Moore’s character Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

“I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our final — with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside,” he said in a lengthy Instagram post.

He said he’d “been sitting with everything that came out last week,” and felt the need to weigh in. “Being a part of S.W.A.T. for the past 8 seasons has been one of the great honors of my life. I poured my heart into playing Tan — and even more than that, into the team and friendships we built on and off screen.”

Lim went on to say that what made the show special wasn’t just one character. “. It was the squad. The bond. The camaraderie. The shared blood, sweat, tears, and laughs we gave to every episode. That effortless chemistry was there from the very first day we came together for the pilot, and it carried through all 8 seasons.”

While he said he was disappointed that a ninth season “wasn’t in the cards,” he wished that Sony had at least honored the cast and crew in a “moment of reflection and recognition.”

He thanked people for their messages of support, saying, “I couldn’t be more proud of what we created together—our cast, writers, producers, crew… our SWAT family. No version of this story can take that away.”

After getting blowback from fans about being the only cast member to carry over to the sequel, Moore shared an Instagram video in which he likened the studio’s decision to a football trade.

“Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but you know, people get traded. Tight ends get traded. The running back gets traded, the receivers get traded but the teams keep pushing with their quarterback and I’m that guy, so proud so grateful, not gonna apologize for nothing. Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do, and excited for the future,”