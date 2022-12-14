‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo and Jordan Fisher Join Josh Groban in Broadway Revival of ‘Sweeney Todd’

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo, Jordan Fisher and Ruthie Ann Miles are among those joining the Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd,” starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

Best known for his breakout work on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Matarazzo will here play the young Tobias, a barber mentee who comes under Sweeney’s watch after the murder of his boss. It’s not nearly his first time onstage; he got his start on Broadway in “Les Misérables,” and earlier this year he was in “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Fellow “Dear Evan Hansen” alum Fisher is playing Anthony, the love interest of Johanna. Coincidentally, that role was played in Tim Burton’s film version of “Sweeney Todd” by “Stranger Things 4” breakout Jamie Campbell Bower.

And Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (“The King and I”) will play the pivotal – if unassuming – role of Beggar Woman.

Maria Bilbao (“On Your Feet!”), Jamie Jackson (“The Last Ship”), John Rapson (“Les Misérables”), Nicholas Christopher (“Hamilton”) and Jeanna de Waal (“Diana: The Musical”) have also signed on to the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical revival. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“Hamilton”s Thomas Kail will direct, with Alex Lacamoire as music supervisor and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Steven Hoggett will provide the choreography.

This revival is the first time since 1980 that “Sweeney Todd” will be experienced on a Broadway stage the way Sondheim intended with the original production: with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration. The original Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd” won a total eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Previews begin Feb. 26, 2023 – a month ahead of its March 26 opening at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater.