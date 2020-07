‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of “Sweet Magnolias,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Main cast members JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley are all slated to return for the new season.

Based on the popular series of novels by author Sherryl Woods, the series follows three lifelong best friends Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott), and Helen (Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

The 10-episode first season premiered back in May and proved to be a hit for Netflix, occupying a spot in the streamer’s Top 10 list for multiple weeks.

In an interview with Elle about the first season, Woods, who serves as an executive producer on the series, said a second season of the show would be a “further exploration of what’s been started this season.”

“We’re going to see where Isaac fits in, in the community,” she said. “And we’re going to see other sides of people’s personalities, and we’re going to see what happens with Erik and Helen.”

Sheryl J. Anderson is showrunner and executive producer on “Sweet Magnolias,” alongside Dan Paulson. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.