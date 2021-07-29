‘Sweet Tooth’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Here’s a treat: “Sweet Tooth” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Thursday.

The second season of the fantasy series will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show, which debuted its first season June 4: Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

According to Netflix, “60 million member households chose to watch” Season 1 of “Sweet Tooth” during its first four weeks post-launch.

“Sweet Tooth” stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Oanh Ly (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) will join as an co-executive producer for Season 2. Team Downey’s Evan Moore returns as producer.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” Mickle, who will continue to serve as executive producer, writer, director and showrunner for Season 2, said in a statement Thursday. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

“Sweet Tooth” is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.