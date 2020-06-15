Swirl Films Launches Black Life Film Fest for Upcoming Filmmakers

Atlanta-based film and TV production studio Swirl Films announced on Monday the launch of the Black Life Film Festival, a new showcase of upcoming Black filmmakers and their short films.
Created in partnership with Mansa Productions, the Black Life Film Festival has opened submissions starting today and continuing through August 22. Swirl Films says that the festival will highlight short films that explore “the beauty and complexities of ‘Black Life’ and what that means to individuals and society.” Documentaries, scripted dramas, comedies, interview compilations, animation and other genres will be accepted.
The festival will be held virtually starting September 5 and will be held on a variety of platforms, including Swirl Films’ Instagram Live page and the MTANow mobile app. The top 10 winners will receive $5,000 grants to continue their film careers and will have the opportunity to meet with executives for potential distribution deals for their project. The top 5 winners will workshop additional projects with Swirl, Mansa and their respective creative teams.
“It is important that we at Swirl Films and Mansa Productions do our part to both support and empower the Black film community here in Atlanta and around the country,” said Eric Tomosunas, Swirl Films’ CEO and founder. “In order to make the contest both impactful and meaningful, we deemed it important to allow young Black filmmakers to explore Black Life in any visual storytelling genre that they see fit.”
“Our mission at Mansa has always been about uplifting the community through filmmaking,” said Kellon Akeem, founder of Mansa Productions. “The Black Life Film Fest enables us to impact and invest in future filmmakers by providing an opportunity for individuals to showcase their art through competition, while providing funding and opportunity through the next phase of their careers.”
Founded in 2001, Swirl Films produces the Bounce TV soap opera “Saints & Sinners” and has also produced over 60 films and TV shows for networks like BET, Lifetime, Hallmark and Netflix. The Black Life Film Festival is executive produced by Tyrell Jemison, Jay Allen and Nikki Byles. More information on submissions can be found here.
Scenes From the LGBTQ+ 'All Black Lives Matter' March in Hollywood
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
1 of 1
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the heart of Los Angeles on Sunday
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap