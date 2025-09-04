Sydney Sweeney Boxing Movie ‘Christy’ Sets November Release From Black Bear

Black Bear is set to theatrically release “Christy,” starring Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian, the company announced on Thursday.

After having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, it will be released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 7, serving as the inaugural film of Black Bear’s U.S. theatrical distribution slate.

The biopic, directed by Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner David Michôd, features a career-defining transformation by Sweeney into boxing legend Christy Martin.

“We’re thrilled about the upcoming release of Christy, a moving portrait of resilience and defiance from visionary filmmaker David Michôd,” Benjamin Kramer, Black Bear President of U.S. Distribution, said in a statement. “Led by Sydney Sweeney’s masterful transformation into the iconic Christy, capturing a young woman’s fierce determination to define her own destiny, the film is elevated by Michôd’s elegant direction and enriched by an electric supporting turn from Ben Foster. Both tender and unflinching, Christy is a celebration of persistence, humor, and humanity in the face of unexpected turns. We cannot wait to share it with audiences across the country.”

“Christy” is directed by Michôd, who co-wrote the screenplay with acclaimed filmmaker Mirrah Foulkes, from a story by Katherine Fugate.

Sweeney stars as Christy Martin, who never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for knocking people out. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Foster).

But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it, as she confronts family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, “Christy” is a story of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.

The film is Black Bear’s second collaboration with Sweeney, who previously starred in the studio’s horror hit “Immaculate.”

“Christy” was produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films, and Yoki. Producers are Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Votiv’s Brent Stiefel and Justin Lothrop, Michôd, and Sweeney.

Executive Producers include Black Bear’s Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Golov, and Clementine Quittner, Anonymous Content’s David Levine and Nick Shumaker, as well as Mirrah Foulkes, Harrison Huffman, Brad Zimmerman, and Ryan Schwartz.

UTA Independent Film Group and AC Independent co-repped U.S. rights and negotiated the deal with Black Bear on behalf of the filmmaking team. Black Bear is handling international rights and will theatrically release the film in the UK and Ireland.

Launched in July 2025, Black Bear’s U.S. distribution arm expands its multinational theatrical business—already an industry leader in the U.K., Ireland, and Canada, where subsidiary Elevation Pictures is the top independent theatrical distributor.

Led by President Benjamin Kramer and Head of U.S. Theatrical Distribution David Spitz, the new division will theatrically release a curated slate of up to 12 films per year, blending filmmaker-driven fare with wide-release action and genre films.