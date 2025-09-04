Sydney Sweeney Won’t Be Addressing Her Jeans at TIFF: ‘I Am There to Support My Movie’

Sydney Sweeney will not be talking jeans at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, where her film “Christy” will debut Friday.

Just as the dust has somewhat settles from her controversial American Eagle campaign this summer, Sweeney is getting ahead of any denim questions in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it,” Sweeney said in an interview published Thursday. “I’m not there to talk about jeans.”

“The movie’s about Christy [Martin], and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about,” she added.

Her upcoming boxing film will premiere at TIFF this weekend. The biopic tells the story of groundbreaking 90s professional boxer Christy Martin. The female boxer dominated in the sport with 49 wins, seven losses, and three draws across her entire career. But her personal life was just as compelling as her professional.

Martin married her boxing coach Jim Martin in 1991, and he attempted to murder her in their home in 2010. After he was found guilty of attempted murder, the athlete left him and married rival boxer Lisa Holewyne.

Sweeney said that she was shocked Martin’s story was not as universally known on a global scale.

“It’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” she said.

The “Anyone But You” actress said that she and the other actresses playing boxers on screen threw real punches in the film rather than using stunt doubles or stage combat techniques.

“Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force,” Sweeney said. “I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits.”

Before taking on the role of the boxing legend, Sweeney had competed in combat sports like jujitsu and kickboxing, but she said preparing for “Christy” was a different beast.

The actress spent three months boxing daily to prepare in addition to weight training and other exercises. Sweeney gained 30 pounds before shooting the film in order to more accurately portray the boxer.

Sweeney has been vocal on social media throughout the production process for “Christy.” She responded to hate comments when people spread pregnancy rumors and criticized her weight gain. She later wrote an extensive caption in her wrap post from the film, expressing her gratitude for the film.

“This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told. And yes, you’ll get to see me kick some serious ass (like seriously kicked some ass) ((like I might’ve enjoyed it a little toooooo much while kicking ass haha)).”

Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero, among others will appear in the film alongside Sweeney. The film, directed by David Michôd (The King), will make its world premiere in Toronto Friday and will premiere in theaters this November.