Sydney Sweeney Defends Historic ‘Christy’ Box Office Flop: ‘We Don’t Always Just Make Art for Numbers’

“Christy” took a beating at the box office after it debuted to just $1.3 million across more than 2,000 theaters this weekend. But Sydney Sweeney is standing by the film, saying its true value lies in its message of strength and survival, not its financial tally.

“We don’t always just make art for numbers; we make it for impact,” Sweeney wrote in a Monday Instagram post. “And ‘Christy’ has been the most impactful project of my life.”

“Christy,” directed by David Michôd, stars Sweeney as Christy Martin, who rose to fame in the ’90s as the first female boxing star and became the winner of the first women’s boxing pay-per-view main event. She made headlines again in 2010 when she survived a murder attempt by her former coach and husband. In the years following, she has become an advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney wrote. “Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

She continued: “This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives. Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed—and will believe—in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes, I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers; we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you, Christy. I love you.”

Opening in 2,011 theaters, “Christy” earned just $1.3 million, averaging a mere $649 per theater. According to Box Office Mojo, it ranks among the 10 worst wide-release openings ever for a film debuting on more than 2,000 screens, with three of the lower-performing titles having been released during the pandemic period from April 2020 to May 2021.

“Christy” marks the first U.S. distribution effort by Black Bear Pictures, the studio behind acclaimed films such as “The Imitation Game” and “Sing Sing.” While primarily known for production and sales, Black Bear began expanding into distribution in 2023, handling U.K. releases for titles like “Dumb Money” and “Conclave.”

Critical response to has skewed generally positive, though not outstanding, with a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite Sweeney’s continued rise following breakout roles in “Anyone But You,” “Euphoria” and “Immaculate,” her star power has yet to generate significant audience interest in the new film. She’s also been the subject of controversy following her American Eagle jeans ad.