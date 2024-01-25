Sydney Sweeney revealed that a lot of work went into Cassie’s “Euphoria” throwing-up scene in the hot tub in Season 2.

When asked about the mechanics of the moment by “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, Sweeney launched right into the description of what it took to pull off what Evans described as “one of the most realistic puking scenes” he’s ever seen on TV. She credited the engineering to creator Sam Levinson’s vision for the scene.

“Sam wanted, of course, it just to be projectile vomit everywhere, where a lot of films they’ll just have a cup of mushed-up anything that they have from craft team mixed with milk and water and it’s the most disgusting thing and you just put it in your mouth and hold it and then you puke it up,” Sweeney said. “But Sam of course did not want that. He just wanted vomit everywhere.”

“They had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body and then they CGI’d it out, up my neck, and then there was a horse bit that I put in my mouth,” she added. “So during that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throw up, and then I open my mouth and it just started shooting out of my mouth, and it was the most disgusting thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Evans called this description the “movie magic behind the scenes” that “Hot Ones” likes to get into. He remarked that Cassie had much more volume thanks to the pump versus a cup.

“You need the pump. It’s a very insane pump too,” Sweeney said. “For the horse bit, it was so — ugh, it was like ‘Why do I need the horse bit?’ It was huge!”

Watch the full interview at the top of this post.