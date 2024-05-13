“Kingsman: The Secret Service” writer Jane Goldman and her daughter, Honey Ross, are in talks with Sony Pictures to write a new “Barbarella” film with Edgar Wright in talks to direct and Sydney Sweeney attached to star.

The project would keep Sweeney attached to Sony after the studio released her breakout film, “Anyone But You,” this past winter. A production start date has not been set given Sweeney’s busy schedule, the project is said to be a high priority one for Sony given the potential involvement of Goldman, who helped launch the “Kingsman” series with filmmaker Matthew Vaughn as well as a successful “X-Men” reboot with the 2011 film “First Class.”

Directed by Roger Vadim and produced by Dino de Laurentiis in 1968, “Barbarella” starred Jane Fonda as a space adventurer tasked by the U.S. government to find the scientist Durand Durand, who has created a weapon that could destroy the world.

While the sci-fi film got mixed reviews upon release, it became a cult film thanks to its striking and campy visuals and elevated Fonda to sex symbol status. “Barbarella” would have an impact on pop culture for decades to come, most notably as the inspiration for the name of the 80s band Duran Duran.

Along with the “Kingsman” and “X-Men” franchises, Goldman most recently wrote the 2020 Netflix romantic thriller “Rebecca.” She and Ross are represented by WME.

Wright is currently in prep to direct a reboot of “The Running Man” starring Sweeney’s “Anyone But You” co-star, Glen Powell. He is repped by CAA.

Along with “Anyone But You,” Sweeney recently appeared in the Sony/Marvel film “Madame Web” and the Neon horror film “Immaculate,” and is next set to appear in the Apple TV+ thriller “Echo Valley.” She is repped by Paradigm.

