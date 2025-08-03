Sydney Sweeney Registered as a Florida Republican Months Before the 2024 Election

Sydney Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida months before Trump was elected for a second time in 2024, according to publicly available voter records that were surfaced following the furor over her American Eagle ad centered on the phase, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes.”

Sweeney has not addressed her voter registration status, which was published Sunday by the Guardian and reviewed by TheWrap.

The actress bought a $13.5 million home in the Florida Keys in June 2024, just before she registered to vote in the state on June 14.

Sydney Sweeney trends after fans call out the star for sharing a photo from her mother’s birthday party, which includes a family member sporting a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ shirt.



Other photos from the event saw partygoers wearing parodied ‘MAGA’ hats. pic.twitter.com/1mc8CT47Xm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2022

Sweeney addressed the backlash after she posted photos of guests at her mother’s birthday party wearing MAGA-style hats and “Blue Lives Matter” shirts.

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” she wrote on X.

American Eagle also recently defended its ad with Sweeney after online furor reached a fever pitch. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” the company said on Instagram on Friday.