Sylvester Stallone, Nia Vardalos to Kick-Off CAA’s Classic Film Livestream Series on Facebook

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is kicking off a livestream film series on Facebook called “Screening Room With the Stars” that will feature celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and Nia Vardalos hosting virtual screenings of their own classic films.

“Screening Room With the Stars” will stream from each film’s official respective Facebook page every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the series will kick off with Stallone hosting a screening of “Rocky” this Thursday, May 21. The following week on May 28, Vardalos will host a screening of her film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Fans who wish to watch “Rocky” this Thursday should visit MGM Studios’ Facebook page.

Each “Screening Room With The Stars” movie will benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by COVID-19, including the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose, and America’s Food Fund. Participants in the screening will have an opportunity to contribute directly to these organizations using links in the livestream.

“We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook,” Richard Lovett, President, CAA, said in a statement. “We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars.”

Next month, CAA Media Finance is participating in a virtual film marketplace around the postponed Cannes Film Festival that will run between June 22-28.