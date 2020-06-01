Syrinthia Studer, a former executive with Paramount Pictures, has joined Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films as executive vice president, Shelley Zimmerman, the EVP of the live-action studio, announced Monday.

Studer will oversee live-action, feature-length content for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon’s Kids & Family Studio in a role that encompasses development, production, acquisitions and co-financing. Studer will report to Zimmerman.

“Syrinthia’s extensive experience and understanding of today’s content landscape will make her an invaluable asset to Awesomeness’s and Nickelodeon’s expanding live-action studio businesses. We’re thrilled to have her join the team and lead the charge in creating an exciting new slate of projects and partnerships that will reflect the passions, curiosities and diverse profile of our audiences,” Zimmerman said in a statement.

“Awesomeness and Nickelodeon have created such impactful movies for screens worldwide that reflect the different realities that young people live and play in. I’m excited to join the team and expand the studio’s successes and find compelling stories from new voices,” Studer said in a statement.

Awesomeness’s recent studio content includes “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and its sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” as well as “The Perfect Date” and “Before I Fall.” In her role, Studer will continue to develop original, live-action feature films for both Gen Z, kids and family.

A 20-year industry veteran, Studer most recently served as Paramount Pictures’ executive vice president, worldwide acquisitions, where she oversaw the global content acquisitions business, acquiring films for domestic and international theatrical release and distribution, including streaming and digital VOD.

Among Studer’s notable acquisitions are the comedy “Book Club” starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, which grossed $100M in the worldwide box office, and Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” which she acquired home media rights via a multi-picture relationship with IFC Films.

Previously, Studer held senior strategic marketing and acquisitions roles at Paramount in addition to new business development with theater chain Loews Cineplex Entertainment.