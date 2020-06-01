Syrinthia Studer, Former Paramount Exec, Named EVP at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films

Studer will oversee live-action, feature-length content aimed at Gen-Z, kids and family

| June 1, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
Syrinthia Studer

Syrinthia Studer, a former executive with Paramount Pictures, has joined Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films as executive vice president, Shelley Zimmerman, the EVP of the live-action studio, announced Monday.

Studer will oversee live-action, feature-length content for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon’s Kids & Family Studio in a role that encompasses development, production, acquisitions and co-financing. Studer will report to Zimmerman.

“Syrinthia’s extensive experience and understanding of today’s content landscape will make her an invaluable asset to Awesomeness’s and Nickelodeon’s expanding live-action studio businesses. We’re thrilled to have her join the team and lead the charge in creating an exciting new slate of projects and partnerships that will reflect the passions, curiosities and diverse profile of our audiences,” Zimmerman said in a statement.

Also Read: Nickelodeon Orders Two New Virtually Produced Series to Air This Summer

“Awesomeness and Nickelodeon have created such impactful movies for screens worldwide that reflect the different realities that young people live and play in. I’m excited to join the team and expand the studio’s successes and find compelling stories from new voices,” Studer said in a statement.

Awesomeness’s recent studio content includes “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and its sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” as well as “The Perfect Date” and “Before I Fall.” In her role, Studer will continue to develop original, live-action feature films for both Gen Z, kids and family.

A 20-year industry veteran, Studer most recently served as Paramount Pictures’ executive vice president, worldwide acquisitions, where she oversaw the global content acquisitions business, acquiring films for domestic and international theatrical release and distribution, including streaming and digital VOD.

Also Read: ViacomCBS Revisits Strategy That Drove a Turnaround at Paramount

Among Studer’s notable acquisitions are the comedy “Book Club” starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, which grossed $100M in the worldwide box office, and Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” which she acquired home media rights via a multi-picture relationship with IFC Films.

Previously, Studer held senior strategic marketing and acquisitions roles at Paramount in addition to new business development with theater chain Loews Cineplex Entertainment.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
1 of 58

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE