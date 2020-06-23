The rock band System of a Down and singer Serj Tankian are the subjects of a new documentary called “Truth to Power” that Live Nation Productions is debuting at the Cannes virtual marketplace, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The film follows the rock band and specifically Tankian’s social justice activism work, including his role in inspiring the peaceful protests as part of the 2018 Velvet Revolution in Tankian’s native Armenia.

“Truth to Power” also includes appearances by System Of a Down band members John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian, the band’s manager David “Beno” Benveniste, filmmaker/journalist Carla Garapedian, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and famed record producer Rick Rubin.

You can check out a teaser trailer for the film above, which shows Tankian on stage saying, “It’s our responsibility to tell you these things and to rock you at the same time.”

The documentary film is already completed and features interviews and original footage personally filmed by Tankian, as well as backstage access to the band. The film’s soundtrack is also set to classic System of a Down songs and an original soundtrack composed by Tankian. The documentary is described as not just a look at activism but also a portrait of an artist as he takes his songs from ideas to reality.

Garin Hovannisian directs “Truth to Power.” He’s the filmmaker behind a documentary on the Velvet Revolution called “I Am Not Alone” that premiered at TIFF and that Tankian executive produced.

Joe Berlinger (“Paradise Lost” trilogy, “Metallica: Some Kind of Monster”) executive produced “Truth to Power,” as did Live Nation Production’s Ryan Kroft, Michael Rapino, Damian Vaca and Vaughn Schoonmaker.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales at Cannes.