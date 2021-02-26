Ta-Nehisi Coates to Write New ‘Superman’ Film for DC And Warner Bros

Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to write the script for a new “Superman” film for DC and Warner Bros, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

J.J. Abrams will produce under his Bad Robot shingle and Hannah Minghella will serve as producer.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” said Coates in a statement to Shadow and Act who first reported the news. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity,” said J.J. Abrams added.

“Ta-Nehisi Coates’s ‘Between the World and Me’ opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”

More to come…