‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ Trailer Introduces the Humans Who Keep Tabs on Anne Rice’s Vampires and Witches

Welcome back to the Immortal Universe.

The world based on Anne Rice’s landmark fantasy literature is getting bigger — and weirder — this October with “Talamasca: The Secret Order.” Drawing from from Rice’s related “Vampire Chronicles” and “Mayfair Witches” novels, the series follows the hidden organization that tracks the vampires, witches and other supernatural beings living on the fringes of mortal society.

The show focuses on Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton), a nearly-graduated law school student approached by Talamasca veteran Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) to join their ranks. Entering the secret society’s strange world and learning its secrets, he also has powers of his own and a history with Talamasca dating back to his childhood — whether he knows it or not.

You can get a glimpse all that in the trailer for “Talamasca: The Secret Order” below:

Play video

Joining Denton and McGovern is William Fichtner as Jasper, a powerful, mysterious individual who assumed control of Talamasca’s London Motherhouse — and its hidden knowledge. Jason Schwartzman meanwhile guest stars as the vampire Burton, while Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk return from “Interview With the Vampire” as newly created vampire Daniel Molloy and Talamasca agent Raglan James, respectively.

“Talamasca: The Secret Order” is executive produced by “The Blind Side” writer/director John Lee Hancock, who also directs and serves as co-showrunner with producer Mark Lafferty. Other executive producers are Mark Johnson (the overseer of the Immortal Universe), Tom Williams and Christopher Rice — the late Anne Rice is also credited as a producer.

The six-episode first season premiers on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, Oct. 26, at 9pm ET/PT.

It’s the third TV series in the Immortal Universe, following “Interview with the Vampire,” developed by showrunner Rolin Jones, and “Mayfair Witches,” created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding.

“Interview” has two critically acclaimed seasons, based on the 1976 novel of the same name, under its belt, and a third drawing from the 1985 sequel “The Vampire Lestat” is due next year. “Mayfair Witches” likewise has two seasons and a third on the way, TBA.