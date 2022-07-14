‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Teaser Shows Terry Crews Bringing a Goat to the Zombie Apocalypse (Video)

Terry Crews has a pet with him – a baby goat – in the new teaser for AMC’s “Tales of The Walking Dead.”

The new teaser, released Thursday, also reveals glimpses of Parker Posey and Gina Jillian Bell conversing in an office (possibly), and Olivia Munn talking to Crews on a bridge, a dead walker on the ground next to them. The standalone series, which also stars Samantha Morton, who appeared on the mothership show as Alpha, focuses on new and established characters in the walker apocalypse universe.

The episodic anthology series spans six episodes. The series premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, but the first two episodes will stream the same evening on AMC+. Additional episodes will hit the streaming service one week early, starting on Sunday, Aug. 21.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” will have a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. PT in Hall H. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Channing Powell, director and EP Michael Satrazemis, and cast members Crews, Morton and Danny Ramirez. Additional cast is pending for inclusion in the panel lineup.

Other stars of the series include Loan Chabanol (“Fading Gigolo”), Embeth Davidtz (“Old,” “Ray Donovan”) and Jessie T. Usher (“Shaft,” “The Boys”).