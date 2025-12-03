Tammie Rosen, Veteran Sundance and Tribeca Comms Chief, Dies at 49 After Cancer Battle

Tammie Rosen, the longtime communications chief of Sundance Institute and Tribeca, died Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer, the Sundance Institute shared.

She served as Chief Communications Officer for Sundance since 2020, steering the institute and festival through the upheaval in the indie world after the pandemic. Before that, Rosen was the longtime EVP of Communications and Programming for Tribeca Enterprises, serving in that role from 2007 to 2019.

“Tammie was a remarkable leader whose integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment to our organization will have a lasting impact. Under her stewardship, Sundance Institute’s story was told with heart and authenticity because, quite simply, she embodied the joy and power of our mission,” Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough said in a statement.

“Tammie had an extraordinary ability to connect and inspire; she led with purpose and heart, always guided by an ethic of excellence, empathy, and genuine care for others,” Burnough continued. “Her warmth, generosity, and laugh were infectious, and her keen intelligence and moral character inspired her colleagues not only at Sundance Institute but across the industry. She was one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

“Our hearts are with Tammie’s family and loved ones during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Rosen worked tirelessly during the Sundance Film Festival each year to ensure every piece of programming was getting eyeballs, championing the indie slate around the clock.

Tribeca’s Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal praised Rosen’s passion as she helped build the company from the ground up.

“Tammie started working with us in 2004, just eight days before the third edition of Tribeca as the co-lead on our PR account with Rubenstein. Three years later in 2007 she joined us full time — and for the next 16 years we watched this extraordinary dynamic woman help us build Tribeca,” the duo said in a statement.

“Tammie’s passion, commitment, selflessness, hard work, love of our community, the arts, filmmakers, and the stories they tell was infectious. She helped build creative strategies that expanded Tribeca outside our backyard to Rome, Beijing, and Doha and into areas of innovation, music, and sports. We will forever be in awe of her tireless dedication, her impeccable ethics, her remarkable leadership, her humor, her love of Bruce Springsteen, her trademark red lipstick, and most of all her friendship. She was singularly just remarkable. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her mom Sheryle, sister Stefani, brother Brian, and the rest of her family and friends.”