Sen. Tammy Duckworth went hard after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday, tweeting from her campaign account, “F–k Tucker Carlson.”

“F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” she wrote, adding a gif of Carlson from his time on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2006.

She went on, “Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

Duckworth’s tweet was most likely in response to Carlson’s comments this week about female soldiers. During his program on Tuesday, Carlson said, “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

This isn’t the first time Duckworth and Carlson have sparred, nor the first time she’s used her own military history to back herself up. In July 2020, she hit back after Carlson suggested she “hates America,” reminding him of her service in the armed forces.

“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” tweeted the Purple Heart recipient, who lost both legs while serving in Iraq.

Thursday’s tweet referenced International Women’s Day, which got Carlson into hot water with other critics this week, including the New York Times’ communications department. On Wednesday, the Times responded to Carlson’s Tuesday attack on reporter Taylor Lorenz, who posted about online harassment in honor of the day.

“In a now familiar move, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night by attacking a journalist,” said a statement from the paper’s communications team. “It was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target.”

A Fox News spokesperson said in response that “no public figure or journalist is immune to legitimate criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic tactics.”