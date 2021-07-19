‘Tampa Baes,’ Unscripted Series About ‘It-Crowd’ Lesbian Friends, Ordered at Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up the eight-episode docuseries “Tampa Baes,” following a group of lesbian friends from Florida.

The series will center on 12 women from the “young lesbian ‘it-crowd’ navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay,” according to Amazon’s description. “Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.”

Cast members include Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins and Mack McKenzie.

“Tampa Baes” is produced by “Bar Rescue” and “The Biggest Loser” producer 3 Ball Productions. Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Jeff Altrock, Paul O’Malley and showrunner Melissa Bidwell serve as executive producers with Amazon Studios.

“Working on this show has been an incredible experience,” Bidwell said. “And as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space. The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint. Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes.”

“This series is fun and celebratory. In a world where there’s a dearth of content centering dynamic lesbian women, Amazon Studios is excited to bring this vibrant look at these women’s lives and give the world a real entry point to undoubtedly know and love them,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios.