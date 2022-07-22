“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17.

After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.

“Ladies and gentleman, it’s true — Tamra Judge is returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’” said Andy Cohen. Judge then replied, “The Judge is back, and drama is in session” — possibly previewing her future tagline.

Judge currently stars in Peacock’s “Housewives” spin-off, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: ‘Ex-Wives Club,'” after being fired from “Orange County” in 2020. Fans were itching for the housewife to come back to “Orange County.” The time away from the cameras provided Judge with a “totally different perspective.” She explained to Cohen that she feels “1,000 percent more energized” about her return to Bravo.

“I think that being off for two years was probably the best thing you could have done to me, even though I didn’t like it. I was on the show for 12 years, and once you’re on that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife,’” explained Judge.

Judge was on “Orange County” for 12 years, joining the cast in 2007 for its third season and being asked to leave after the 14th season. During her hiatus, Judge joined seven other former fired “Housewives” for the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside former “Orange County” co-star Vicki Guvulson, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille Sterling of “Atlanta,” Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville of “Beverly Hills,” and Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin

While the “Ex-Wives” for the most part got along on “Ultimate Girls Trip” — some of them got into a few tiffs off-screen in the lead-up to its premiere. One includes Zarin announcing Judge’s return on Saturday via Instagram, causing Judge to reply with of a video of her own, claiming Zarin is “the thirstiest b—h.” After a couple days with the rumors swirling, Judge’s Wednesday confirmation was capped off with sharing her excitement and appreciation towards Cohen, Bravo and her fans.