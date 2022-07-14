After two successful seasons of the “Real Housewives” spin-off “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” NBCU’s Peacock has announced a third season with a new group of Housewives favorites.

The third round of “Ultimate Girls Trip” will include both former and current Housewives, Porsha Williams (Atlanta), Leah McSweeney (New York City), Gizelle Bryant (Potomac), Candiace Dilliard Bassett (Potomac), Heather Gay (Salt Lake City), Whitney Rose (Salt Lake City), Alexia Echevarria (Miami) and Marysol Patton (Miami) heading `to Thailand.

Porsha Williams and Leah McSweeney will be the only two former housewives amongst the group of women. Williams announced her departure from “Atlanta” in September 2021. While McSweeney’s last appearance was during her sophomore season in 2021 on “New York’s” thirteenth season. McSweeney could potentially join “New York” as it embarks in an entirely new direction with Bravo’s March 2022 announcement of “RHONY: Legacy.” While the two alumni could come back to their cities, it seems the two will be heading to Thailand first!

“Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dilliard-Bassett currently star on “Potomac;” however, good news for those who can’t wait to see Bryant and Dilliard-Bassett, “Potomac’s” season seven premiere is quickly approaching after the women recently wrapped filming.

Newcomers to the “Housewives” franchise include Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, who also just wrapped filming Season 3. Recently Gay was seen in New York City filming with castmates Meredith Marks and Jen Shah, just days before Shah plead guilty to wire fraud in her federal criminal case.

After a brief hiatus, the “Miami” women are bringing back the heat. “Miami” has recently come back to the NBCU family, after the franchise’s first stint from 2011-2013 on Bravo, the women came back for their fourth season but this time on Peacock. The successful fourth season, included both former “Miami” Housewives, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein and Adriana De Moura, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton and new Housewives Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira. However, it’s Echevarria and Patton that scored the Season 3 “Girls Trip” slot and tickets to Thailand.

“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” adapted the tried and true element of sending the wives on a vacation together, waiting to see what drama would inevitably ensue. While the first two seasons of “Girls Trip” differed in both location and casting, both seasons became a massive hit for “Housewives” fans. While the first season consisted of current Housewives in Turks and Caicos, the second season centered around Housewives who were fired from their shows visiting Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires.

Season 1 included “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, “The Real Housewives of New York City’s” Ramona Singer and LuAnn DeLesseps, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Kyle Richards.

As Season 2 quickly comes to a close, the cast of “Ex-Wives” includes “The Real Housewives of New York City’s” Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s,” Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

As the second season continues to air on Peacock, the third season will begin filming later this month. The Season 3 premiere date is to be announced at a later time.