‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to an alleged telemarketing scheme.

She faces up to 30 years in prison. As part of her guilty plea, Shah also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution up to $9.5 million. Her sentencing is scheduled for November.

“Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take.”

The reality star previously pleaded not guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she and her associate, Stuart Smith (described on the Bravo reality show as her assistant), were arrested in March in connection to a federal telemarketing fraud case.

Prosecutors said Shah and Smith targeted elderly victims throughout the U.S. and generated “lead lists” that were then sold to other participants in the scheme. Shah was said to be at the “highest level” of the government’s case. Shah was released on $1 million bond with $250,000 cash or property security, with a trial date scheduled for October.

Shah debuted with the main cast members on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the newest installment in the Bravo reality TV franchise, last November. In her cast bio, she is described as “queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies.”