“Tamron Hall” has been renewed for a fifth season with leading broadcast groups including Hearst, Scripps, Nexstar, Cox and Gray, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Thursday. The groups join the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, which previously announced a two-year renewal of the Daytime Emmy-winning nationally syndicated talk show through the 2023-2024 season.

“Having this incredible vote of confidence in the show speaks to the great work the THS team does every day,” Hall said of the news. “Wherever I go, I hear from members of our loyal audience, known as the Tam Fam, about how they connect with our topics, our guests and our breakthrough moments with some of the biggest celebrities in the world. I am so proud we have been able to make magic with great partners and grateful to launch into season five.”

“Tamron Hall,” on which Hall is an executive producer, averages more than 1 million daily viewers and has increased total viewership by 9% year-to-year season-to-date as the most improved returning one-hour daytime talk show. It ranks in the top five among households and is the only talk show to improve year-to-year in its key demographic of women 25-54.

“We are thrilled by Tamron Hall’s momentum in season four and can’t wait to see what the show brings in season five,” Godwin said in a statement. “Tamron is a daytime powerhouse, bringing heart and gravitas to every story and issue she covers and the people she profiles. Having our leading broadcast groups on board for next season is a testament to our continued successful partnership that is connecting with audiences across the country.”

Debra OConnell, president of networks and business operations at Disney Entertainment, added, “Since the start, Tamron has won over fans and the industry with her warmth, intelligence and advocacy. Whether she’s chatting with a celebrity or providing a platform to raise awareness for important issues, she approaches every story with empathy and respect. We are very proud to continue our relationship with her.”

“Tamron Hall” explores a wide breadth of topics that touch people’s lives, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers and visionaries including Michelle Obama, Usher, Angela Bassett, Melissa Etheridge, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Billy Porter and Tanya Tucker. The show also raises awareness to challenging topics such as visiting with families at the Uvalde School in Texas, bringing awareness to Iranian protests and exposing the cultural motivations behind book bans in the U.S.

Hall received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in 2022 and made history when she first received the award in 2020, marking the first time that a freshman host was the recipient of the honor. The show is currently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

“The response to the ‘Tamron Hall’ show has surpassed all that we imagined,” EP Quiana Burns added. “Our goal has always been to tackle the topics people are talking about with their friends and families, to get the big exclusive interviews and to do what no one else is doing in daytime. Whether it is taking our show on the road to cover the tragedy in Uvalde, former first lady Michelle Obama’s book tour in Philadelphia, Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, or our exclusive interviews with Elizabeth Smart, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Terrell Owens – we are meeting that goal. There is so much more to come in season five. Stay tuned!”

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Burns.