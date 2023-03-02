The final season of “Succession” is dawning on us, and there’s plenty of Shakespearean betrayals yet to be had, kill lists to be examined and lawsuits to be filed, as evidenced by the new Season 4 trailer released by HBO Thursday morning.

In the clip, old wounds are reopened and new alliances are formed and tested as the Roy siblings launch an effort to take back what they feel is rightfully theirs after last season’s run-up to the potential sale of Waystar Royco.

The official Season 4 logline is as follows: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

“Succession” follows the all-powerful Roy family, exploring themes of power through the lens of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), a Murdochian-type figure and media mogul, and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan aka “Shiv” (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck), who all fight for a seat at the table.

The season’s trailer opens with Logan on top of the world following Season 3’s epic conclusion — which featured a last-minute ouster of all the children as Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) orchestrated an unexpected blow to wife Shiv, allowing room for Alexander Skarsgard’s Lukas Matsson to come in and purchase the dysfunctional family-run corporation. “I got done a huge deal. I got the election. I got ATN. I got plenty on my plate,” Logan says.

There are plenty of zingers and one-liners that have come to be emblematic of the quick-witted show: Logan is described by Greg (Nicholas Braun) as “terrifyingly moseying” and a type of “Santa Claus hitman.”

With the siblings launching a revenge and takeover plan, they look to former business partners (most of whom they left in the dust to do their father’s bidding) as allies, including Pierce (Cherry Jones), Sandy (Larry Pine) and Stewy (Arian Moayed). “Excited to get into this knife fight?” Shiv asks her brothers.

But even with the united front, Roman may be swayed. In one scene, Logan solicits his help in locking down Matsson, saying he needs a “fire-breather” to seal the deal. At the same time, Connor is determined to continue his presidential bid, even as Waystar Royco is backing another candidate. “I love you, but you are not serious people,” Logan tells his children.

Of course, there’s also the long-awaited confrontation between Shiv and Tom, as the former accuses the latter of being a “snake,” prompting the chicken-stealing weakling to respond, “You have hurt me more than you can possibly imagine.”

After much speculation, creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed that Season 4 would mark the Emmy-winning hit’s final installment. The showrunner said he was “deeply conflicted” by the decision, but said he felt firm in his desire to finish the series out “strong.” He left the door open for potential spinoffs, though HBO boss Casey Bloys said the idea doesn’t “seem like a natural thing.”

Season 4 is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. The first three seasons of “Succession” have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons.

The 10-episode final season debuts Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, with streaming on HBO Max.