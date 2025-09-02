‘Tamron Hall’ Unveils Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, the Chrisley Family and More as Season 7 Guests | Exclusive

“Tamron Hall” is officially making its way back to TV screens this September, and the Emmy award-winning daytime talk show boasts a jam-packed schedule of celebrity interviews.

This time around, Hall plans on celebrating and highlighting stories of “resilience, determination and people making their own luck,” per a press release obtained by TheWrap.

“As we launch Season 7 of the ‘Tamron Hall’ show, I am deeply grateful to our loyal TamFam audience, ABC, Disney and the many stations across the country who make this journey possible,” Hall said in a statement. “This season promises our biggest exclusives yet—featuring not only today’s most celebrated names but also extraordinary people with unforgettable stories that remind us why we gather here every day.”

Set to sit down with Hall this season are Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, Priscilla Presley, Jodie Turner-Smith, the Chrisley family, Cam Newton, Christian Siriano and more. Previous show guests include Deion Sanders, Tina Knowles, Cynthia Erivo and more.

“The show has become a destination for loyal viewers across the country, driven by Tamron’s relatable sense of fun, warmth and style,” Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News, said. “Our station partners recognize the incredible uniqueness of the show and the ‘Tamron Hall’ team is excited to produce the biggest season yet.”

Hall’s series, which has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Show Host, is the second-longest-running syndicated talk show produced by Disney Entertainment. The talk show reached over 44 million total viewers in its sixth season, and it has since added several new markets, including Tulsa, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas.

“There’s a reason our TamFam audience keeps coming back each season,” executive producer and showrunner Quiana Burns said. “Big interviews? Check. Fun? Check. Music? Check. Fashion? Check. And a few surprises along the way! We cannot wait for the TamFam to see what we’ve got in store for Season 7.”

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City. “Tamron Hall” will return on Monday, Sept. 8