Tamron Hall said her talk show’s genuine and wholistic interest in real-life stories and issues will not be going anywhere as she closes out Season 6 of the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“Even now, six seasons later, one of the things that will never change — the pixie has changed a lot of times [but] I am not going to change … At 54, I am more confident than ever of who I am and what I want from this journey. But the integrity of the conversation will never change,” Hall told TheWrap.

“We were the only daytime show to do ‘Hear Us Now’ after the attacks on Iranian women for not wearing their hair covering; we were the only show to do an entire hour dedicated to George Floyd and hearing out the young people whose cries were, in their opinion, being ignored,” Hall continued. “Whether it is sexual abuse, crime, legislation, we have interviewed people who were wrongfully incarcerated. So for us, we are always looking for the conversation without being afraid to have it. I am happy to be in this space that I am in because we can have the conversations that I could never have on MSNBC, because they are seen now through the lens of a conversation about people and how these things impact people.”

And that is why the Tam Fam, Hall’s faithful fan base, has stuck by Hall’s side since the two-time Emmy-winning journalist launched her hit talk series in September 2019. The fan base remained tuned in even through the COVID shutdown, which is not something most shows can say. In addition to the strides she has made on television, Hall has branched out from the production set and planted seeds in other areas of media and her life, including releasing a cookbook titled “A Confident Cook” and the continuance of her book series “As the Wicked Watch,” which is in the works for a TV adaptation. She also recently became an honorary member of the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and her forthcoming book “Harlem Honey,” inspired by her son Moses, hits shelves March 25.

Much of her business endeavors and personal aspirations are rooted in her own interests and passions, just like the guests she has on her show. Hall’s show has featured a variety of stars including Cynthia Erivo, John Leguizamo,”Real Housewives” stars Nene Leakes and Bozoma Saint John, Tarek and Heather El Moussa, Deion Sanders and more.

“When I look at the scope of the show, I interview people I am interested in, and things that I am interested in, things that my team pitch that I might say, ‘Really?’ And then suddenly, ‘Wait a minute, I am interested in this.’ I am an unapologetic Black woman from the South, so there are going to be things that resonate with my past, my childhood, my upbringing that thankfully I look out in that audience of people from a wide range of places, and they find it interesting, too,” Hall explained. “Our show is very aspirational. We bring on people who have stories to tell, even when we interview some of the biggest names in the world. I have always said from the beginning: I do not want you on just to plug this thing that you have. I want you to share your journey.”

For Hall, what brings her a sense of joy and pride is being able to provide a platform for rising stars and artists who may have gone unrecognized or whose talents have been overlooked, naming “The Cosby Show” and “Martin” alum Carl Anthony Payne Jr. as an example.

“There are going to be people who are still the first of their kind, who are trailblazers, who are innovators, who are building businesses and brands that we have never seen before — and many of them are people of color or Black women who have never been invited on a talk show,” Hall said. “We had Carl Anthony Payne Jr. on our show, who was on ‘The Cosby Show,’ who famously, of course, was a part of the iconic team that made up [the TV show ‘Martin.’] He had never been invited to sit on anyone’s couch.”

In Season 6, Hall will have her 1,000th episode, and some of her upcoming guests include an exclusive conversation with celebrity stylist and designer Terrell Jones, TV personality and fashion mogul Nina Parker and more. “The Tamron Hall Show” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment, broadcast from New York City and executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

The ABC-owned stations carrying "Tamron Hall" include WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.