Tamron Hall is set to welcome Sunny Hostin, Tarek El Moussa, Luke James and more as guests for the talk show’s May lineup. The program’s calendar also includes the journalist’s third annual “Mother’s Day Extravaganza,” with a performance by Grammy-winning gospel singer-songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

“The guests that are meant to come on our show, come on our show and that’s so fulfilling,” Hall told TheWrap. “When I tell you agents, bookers, managers and PR folks call us more than ever before and say, ‘My guest only wants to come on this show. Do you have room?’ That’s incredible, and I think that speaks to our audience. People know that we have the desired audience.”

Still in Season 5, Hall’s talk series continues to stay booked and busier than ever, as it just hosted Mary J. Blige and the cast of “New York Undercover.” It also nabbed another set of Emmy nominations — three, to be exact — and has been renewed for a sixth season on top of becoming ABC’s second-longest-running syndicated show in its history.

“I feel that we’ve nurtured this show — my team, but also the ‘Tam Fam’ — this show has been nurtured,” Hall explained. “ABC-Disney gave us time to find our land. Remember, this show went through a whole season from home, and we’ve been able to find our lane and our space and nurture it.”

Other Hollywood stars slated to chat with Hall are John Leguizamo, Cedric The Entertainer, MC Lyte, Kim Fields, Alfonso Ribeiro and Darius Rucker. El Moussa will be accompanied by his wife and fellow reality star Heather Rae El Moussa (“Selling Sunset”), while James will be joined by his “The Chi” costars Jacob Latimore, Curtiss Cook and Lynn Whitfield.

Mary J. Blige on “The Tamron Hall Show” Season 5 (Disney/Jeff Neira)

The month will first start off with an episode of Hall looking into her ancestral roots with the help of genealogist Katy Bodenhorn Barnes.

“I’ve never been a person who thought I’d do something like this. I’ve never thought of ordering any of the ancestry kits … I’m not sure why to be honest with you,” Hall said. “We were contacted by the Philadelphia Historical Society, where they house one of the largest [genealogy centers] in America, including on Black Americans, so that was intriguing to me.”

She continued: “I know my family’s from Texas, but we don’t know much about my origins in this country through slavery, so I agreed to do it. That set off this topical show where we reveal what they could find out about my family, which was challenging, as with so many other African American families. My grandfather was born in 1901 — not a lot of formal documentation in our history, but what they were able to find had me in tears. So we have this great show about lineage and fears and worries about that. I knew I needed to find out more. As I’m getting older I need to know more about my medical health and so that [my son] Moses knows as well.”

And for Mother’s Day, Hall will launch off her third annual “Mother’s Day Extravaganza,” with the help of Cobbs Leonard.

“We did our epic Mother’s Day Extravaganza. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the voice of a generation kicked off our show, and when I tell you we were happy and celebratory and joyous,” Hall said. “We have giveaways for the audience, giveaways for people at home and two incredible women that are bestowing a lot of love on, with [Good American cofounder] Emma Grede participating in one of those epic giveaways.”

As the talk show approaches June, Hall will celebrate her upcoming cookbook “Confident Cook” — which hits shelves on Sept. 3 — by bringing on Emmy and James Beard-winning culinary producer Lish Steiling, with whom she co-wrote the book. DJ Cassidy will also serve up his “Pass the Mic” tour performance alongside rap stars Doug E. Fresh, Ja Rule and Fat Joe, while Joseph Burton will serve up his best burger.

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The ABC-owned stations carrying “Tamron Hall” include WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

Check out the full May guest lineup, below: