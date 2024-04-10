After a grease fire broke out on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday, the host gave a live update in which she thanked her staff, firefighters and the audience, and promised to be back live on Thursday after re-airing Monday’s eclipse episode.

“Everybody’s OK,” she said in a video shared to YouTube, noting that the audience, who had been in a holding room, were not with in the studio as clean-up began post-fire.

“We planned to start the show with a viral video of Lenny Kravitz that he posted on Instagram doing his ab workout, his signature leather pants and sheer top, which everyone thought was the hottest video of the day. Well, we had, you might say, a real smoke show around here,” Hall quipped.

“I can joke about it because everybody on my team, my beautiful ‘Tamron Hall Show’ team and the audience, is fine,” she said.

Hall explained, “We had a grease fire in our kitchen, then shared a video of multiple fire engines and fire men outside the studio.

The fire caused “The View,” which films in the same studio, to evacuate as well. The panelists returned to their show by playing the Billy Joel song, “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

“As my friend Bevy Smith says, ‘Sometimes life be life-ing,’ and that happened for us today. Our team reacted in incredible time, while the extinguishers were going off … everyone is safe. We were able to evacuate out of the studio and now we’re in the cleanup phase of the show.”

She had the camera swing around to show her staff who were recording the “unprecedented” moment themselves. Hall promised that the show, including a series highlighting fashion designers and hairstylists, would go on, but would be re-airing Monday’s eclipse episode in place of Wednesday’s scheduled program.

“In the meantime, to all of the firefighters who arrived on the scene, thank you so much. To our audience, who remained calm, and remained excited — many of them flying in from around the country to see the show — thank you so much. I’m going to fade to black, but I’ll be back here on our set live tomorrow and thank you again.”