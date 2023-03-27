Tanya Giles Steps Down as Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+

The big changes at Paramount+ continue with a serious shakeup in leadership as Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for streaming at Paramount Global, has left the company, TheWrap has confirmed.

Giles’ exit brings an end to nearly 30 years with Paramount — she joined the company in 1995 as a research assistant and rose steadily through the ranks. Prior to serving as chief programming officer of Paramount+, she served as general manager at MTV networks (starting in 2021), General Manager of Comedy Central (starting in 2017), among many other roles within the company.

Giles was named CPO of Paramount+ in June, 2021 as part of a restructuring of content leadership. Since then Paramount+ has had several huge successes, most notably the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923,” one of many Taylor Sheridan-produced hits for the streaming service. These hits have made Paramount+ competitive with longtime streaming giants like Netflix.

The reason for Giles’ exit has not been disclosed.

But Paramount has been beset by big changes in 2023 as the company seeks to streamline its streaming strategy. The biggest change is the plan to merge cable channel Showtime with Paramount+, which also involves the merging of creative leadership at Showtime and MTV studios — along with the exit of former Showtime co-president Jana Winograde.

Deadline first reported the news.