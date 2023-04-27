Taraji P Henson to Host Modern Version of ‘Candid Camera’

Taraji P Henson will host a modern version of “Candid Camera” as the beloved show returns to air after its most recent reboot in 2014.

Henson is set to appear in the series, which is currently in development at Village Roadshow Unscripted Television and Candid Camera, alongside series veteran Peter Funt. She will also executive produce through her TPH Productions alongside Funt and Mark Itkin, who EPs through his Tough Lamb Media, Inc.

While the series will maintain the spirit of “Candid Camera” to “highlight our shared humanity through our ability to laugh at ourselves, and the new version will feature modern gags with the same infectious spirit,” per the official logline.

“If this announcement is some kind of epic prank by Taraji and my friends at Village Roadshow, then I’ve really been had!” Funt said in a statement. “There couldn’t be a better time to bring back ‘Candid Camera.’ Folks need stress-free smiles more than ever. Our show has a lot in common with ‘Ted Lasso’ — minus the cursing. We celebrate humanity and good sportsmanship, and we manage to do it with a lot of laughs.”

After taking over the franchise from his father, Allen, Funt has produced and hosted over 200 “Candid Camera” episodes, most recently serving as the co-host and executive producer for the show’s 2014 TV Land reboot.

“The original ‘Candid Camera’ had brought so much laughter into my home, and I look forward to joining Peter and Village Roadshow in spreading the joy to others in this modern-day reinterpretation,” Henson said.

Best known for her roles in “Empire,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” the actress, singer, and producer will appear in the upcoming “The Color Purple.” Henson is represented by CAA, M88 and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

“The team at Village Roadshow is thrilled to partner with Peter to write the next chapter in the iconic ‘Candid Camera’ legacy and we could not think of anyone better to join us in this next phase than Taraji, who has brought endless joy and laughter to fans throughout her career,” said Shannon Hawes Perry, EVP of Reality & Production Services of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

Originally launching as radio show “Candid Microphone” in 1947, the show — which features practical jokes and sometimes prop tricks — eventually moved over to a TV series through several iterations across the subsequent decades.