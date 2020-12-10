Taraji P. Henson to Make Directorial Debut With BRON Drama ‘Two-Faced’

Taraji P. Henson will make her feature directorial debut with “Two-Faced,” which she will also star in and produce, BRON Studios announced on Thursday.

Henson will play the mother of Joy, a talented Black high school senior who discovers the racist past of her school’s popular and charismatic principal. With the help of her friends, Joy sets out to reveal the truth, but soon discovers that the principal isn’t above destroying the lives of his students to protect his reputation.

Written by newcomer and UCLA graduate Cat Wilkins, the screenplay for “Two-Faced” recently won first place in the feature comedy category at the 2020 UCLA Screenwriters Showcase. Wilkins is attached as executive producer, alongside Christine Conley and Trent Hubbard. Henson will produce alongside Tim Story, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, and BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert.

“After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut!” Henson said in a statement. “What first attracted me to this project was Joy — she is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had. It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with BRON Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story — both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color — feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!”

“I could not be more excited to support one of the most talented people I have ever known,” said Story. “Taraji and I have done three movies together and I knew it was only a matter of time before she would make this leap to directing and I am honored to produce this film along with BRON Studios. Taraji is like family to me and I cannot wait for everyone to see her directorial vision of this hilarious script by Cat Wilkins brought to the screen.”

Henson was nominated in 2009 for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win for her work on the hit Fox TV series “Empire.” She is set to star in and produce a spinoff series based around her “Empire” character, Cookie Lyon.

BRON Releasing and UTA Independent Film Group will oversee film sales and distribution. Henson is represented by M88, UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and The Lede Company. Wilkins is represented by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment. Story and The Story Company are repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and The Collins Jackson Agency.