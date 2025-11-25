Taran Killam Recalls Struggling to Be Chill When He Met Harrison Ford in the Wild: ‘Wasn’t I So Cool?!’ | Video

Taran Killam managed to play it cool when he met his wife Cobie Smulders’ co-star Harrison Ford — but only just.

The “SNL” alum recalled the story to Seth Meyers on Monday night, during his visit to “Late Night,” in support of his new show “Stumble.” According to the actor, it all began at “SNL,” where he did an impression of Ford during a sketch. That led to JJ Abrams calling him up to ask if Killam could dub a Ford line for a special effects reel the director needed to turn in.

“JJ almost let it slide through, and then had like a guilty conscience about it,” Killam revealed.

Fast forward to now, when Killam’s wife is recurring on Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” in which Harrison Ford stars. According to Killam, he and Smulders were out shopping for jeans at a clothing store recently, when the salesman tried to upsell him with the type of boots Ford used on “Indiana Jones.” A few seconds later, Ford himself walked in.

“It was like we’d manifested him. And my wife gives me so much credit, because she could tell I was struggling,” Killam recalled. “I was like, ‘Mr. Ford, how are you? I’m Taran Killam, I did you once on the show. We have mutual friends, and my wife will be working with you, and I enjoy your work.’”

But when the interaction finished, Killam admitted, he turned into a bit of a raging fanboy.

“As soon as he walked out of the store, I was like, ‘Wasn’t I so cool? I wanted to tell him about that time I did his voice on the ‘Star Wars’ reel, which I didn’t even do it! Was I sweating, because I felt like I was sweating a lot, and that’s my hero, and oh my god, we’re buying four sets of boots,’” Killam rattled off at an intense speed.

Knowing him from their “SNL” years together, Seth Meyers admitted he actually was impressed with Killam’s ability to hold it together in the moment.

You can watch Taran Killam’s appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.